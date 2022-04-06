Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 377.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

