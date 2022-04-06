Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.