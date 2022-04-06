Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clikia and AutoWeb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A AutoWeb $71.58 million 0.49 -$5.66 million ($0.43) -5.86

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb -7.89% -36.27% -14.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clikia and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 0 2 0 0 2.00

AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clikia beats AutoWeb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. The company owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

