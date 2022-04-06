Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 160,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Compugen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 658,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

