Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 350 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $24,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00.

IIVI stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

