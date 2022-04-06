Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 525 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $22,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HMN stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

