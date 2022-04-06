NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.44. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 100,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

