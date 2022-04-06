Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $182,259.55 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $182,259.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

