FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $541.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.02), with a volume of 3263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.35 million and a PE ratio of 31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.97), for a total value of £25,025 ($32,819.67).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

