Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 11,697 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $313,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

