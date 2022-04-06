Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 868 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $18,529.94.

Quanterix stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.