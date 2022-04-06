Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.28) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.84) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 760.20 ($9.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 700.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 808.15. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.