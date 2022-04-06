Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) VP Sells $13,062.82 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) VP Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,062.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jebaseelan Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 322 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,147.26.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.