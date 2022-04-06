Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PYCR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

PYCR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

