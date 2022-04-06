Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 44

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.77% from the stock’s current price.

LON RSG opened at GBX 18.05 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company has a market capitalization of £199.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.18 ($0.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.48.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

