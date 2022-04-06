Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 44

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.77% from the stock’s current price.
LON RSG opened at GBX 18.05 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company has a market capitalization of £199.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.18 ($0.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.48.
About Resolute Mining
