Berenberg Bank Increases Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 670

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.
LON KMR opened at GBX 470.50 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.84. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 401 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £446.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35.
