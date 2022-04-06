Berenberg Bank Increases Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 670

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

LON KMR opened at GBX 470.50 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.84. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 401 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £446.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

