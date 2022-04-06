Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) PT Raised to GBX 340

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 244 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.14. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.06).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

