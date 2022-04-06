PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $324.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,591.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

