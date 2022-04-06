Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

