Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

DOC opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

