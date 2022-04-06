Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

