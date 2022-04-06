Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $142.76.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

