Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $395.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $252.00 and a twelve month high of $402.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

