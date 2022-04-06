Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,682 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.82 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.