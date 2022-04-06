$0.18 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

