Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

