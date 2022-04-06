Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.