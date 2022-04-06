Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,526,000 after buying an additional 178,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $202.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.73 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

