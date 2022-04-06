Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

PHUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

PHUN opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 116,646 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

