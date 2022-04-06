W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,333,573 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

