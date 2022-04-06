Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,554 shares.The stock last traded at $291.33 and had previously closed at $288.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

