Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 304,213 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.88.

LILA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

