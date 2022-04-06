Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $924,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

