Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells 9,772 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $122.10.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.