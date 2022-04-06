Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,286 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.