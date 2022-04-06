Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,286 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

