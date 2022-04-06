VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 236,665 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $19.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

