Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $16.65

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $16.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 840 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after buying an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

