Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.10 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

