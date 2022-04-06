Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
