Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.