Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Dana posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.