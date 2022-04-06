Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

