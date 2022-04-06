Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up to $81.92

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.92, but opened at $84.45. Hasbro shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

