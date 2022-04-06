Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $116.50

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.50, but opened at $119.98. Five9 shares last traded at $118.79, with a volume of 1,321 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,435. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

