Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.35. Grifols shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,793 shares.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,123 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Grifols by 7.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,172 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512,509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Grifols by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

