Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.35. Grifols shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,793 shares.
GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.