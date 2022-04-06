Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $42.65

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.65, but opened at $46.37. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 899 shares.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

