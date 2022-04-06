Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.81

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.81 and last traded at $199.73, with a volume of 68 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.