Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.73

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

