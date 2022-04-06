Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

