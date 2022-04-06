Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

