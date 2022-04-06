Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 41.2%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 41.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 145,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 18,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

