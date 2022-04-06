Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 41.2%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 41.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 145,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 18,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The stock has a market cap of C$20.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36.
About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)
